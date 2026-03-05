Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Charles Meyers Sells 2,716 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles Meyers sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.15, for a total transaction of $2,621,347.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 12,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,155,099.10. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equinix Trading Down 0.3%

Equinix stock opened at $969.04 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $992.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $844.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $805.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.92 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.11%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,128.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,706,000 after buying an additional 107,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,249,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,512,000 after acquiring an additional 220,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after purchasing an additional 493,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

