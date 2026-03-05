Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 1722834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Enovix Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Enovix

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 51.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

