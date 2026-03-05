ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $36.74. ENN Energy shares last traded at $36.3250, with a volume of 781 shares changing hands.

ENN Energy Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.