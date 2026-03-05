Enhabit (EHAB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Enhabit (NYSE: EHAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2026 – Enhabit had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $13.80 price target on the stock, up from $12.00.

2/23/2026 – Enhabit was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $13.80 price target on the stock, up from $12.50.

2/23/2026 – Enhabit had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $9.50 to $13.80. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Enhabit was given a new $13.80 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

2/23/2026 – Enhabit was downgraded by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from “outperform” to “market perform”.

1/22/2026 – Enhabit was upgraded by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Enhabit was upgraded by TD Cowen to “buy”.

1/13/2026 – Enhabit was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “buy”.

1/13/2026 – Enhabit was upgraded by TD Cowen from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from $9.00.

1/8/2026 – Enhabit was upgraded by UBS Group AG from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from $8.50.

1/8/2026 – Enhabit was given a new $12.00 price target by Wolfe Research.

1/7/2026 – Enhabit was given a new $10.50 price target by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enhabit, Inc (NYSE: EHAB) is a national provider of home-based healthcare services, offering a continuum of care designed to support patients in the comfort of their own homes. The company’s core mission is to deliver personalized clinical and non-clinical services that help individuals recover from illness or injury, manage chronic conditions, and, when necessary, receive compassionate end-of-life care. Enhabit’s business model centers on combining skilled clinical care with patient-centric service coordination to optimize outcomes and enhance the overall care experience.

The company’s service portfolio includes skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, personal care assistance, palliative care and hospice services.

