Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,013.00 and last traded at $1,017.9670. Approximately 3,079,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,366,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,051.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,050.71 and a 200-day moving average of $936.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

