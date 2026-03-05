Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,602,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

IHF stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $740.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

