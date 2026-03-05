Element Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $6.78 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 88,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of GLDM opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

