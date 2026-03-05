Element Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $6.78 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 88,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000.
Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran are boosting demand for gold as a safe haven, supporting bullion and gold‑backed ETF flows. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Fund flows into gold ETFs have picked up as investors seek shelter from geopolitical risk, directly benefiting GLDM’s demand and AUM dynamics. Investors pour into gold ETFs as Iran conflict adds funds’ appeal
- Positive Sentiment: China’s push to build a Hong Kong gold hub (public and private miner moves, new market infrastructure) could lift long‑term physical demand and improve market access for Asian buyers. China ramps efforts establish Hong Kong gold hub
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple market reports note renewed safe‑haven buying and “buy the dip” behavior among investors, supporting shorter‑term inflows into gold instruments like GLDM. Gold, silver see safe-haven demand uptick at mid-week
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro prints such as ISM services and oil price moves are producing short‑term swings in spot gold; these data‑driven reactions can create intraday volatility but not a clear directional bias. Spot gold at $5,150/oz after ISM Services PMI improves
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term technical commentary is mixed—some analysts highlight rebounds and dip‑buying while others note noisy intraday behaviour; this favors active traders over long‑term directional conviction. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Buyers on Dips
- Negative Sentiment: Market positioning is under pressure from a stronger dollar and rising bond yields after Fed rate‑cut odds were pushed lower, which can cap gold upside and weigh on GLDM. Gold News: Gold Market Wobbles as FedWatch Slashes June Rate Cut to 33.5%
- Negative Sentiment: Technical breakdowns (rising/wedge reversal) and heightened volatility have led some analysts to warn of further downside tests, increasing short‑term selling risk. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Wedge Signal Support Test
- Negative Sentiment: World Gold Council data showed a sharp month‑to‑month drop in central bank purchases in January, which could reduce a structural source of demand if the trend continues. Central bank gold demand drops 82% from 2025 average in January
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
