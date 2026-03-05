ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Posts Earnings Results

ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

ECR stock traded down GBX 0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,494,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,536,828. ECR Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.16 and a 52 week high of GBX 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.26. The company has a market cap of £9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.44.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Electrum Resources plc and changed its name to ECR Minerals plc in December 2010. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

