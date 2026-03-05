Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.99.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.67). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 3.87%.The firm had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 642.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 921,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

