Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Tudor Pickering set a $23.00 target price on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore decreased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

DYN stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 22.25.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

