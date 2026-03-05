Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $485.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley Financial from $420.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $365.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.70.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $27.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,425. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.43. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.52.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Dycom reported $2.03 EPS vs. $1.91 consensus and revenue of $1.46B, +34% YoY, showing strength across core contracts. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q4 results beat expectations — Dycom reported $2.03 EPS vs. $1.91 consensus and revenue of $1.46B, +34% YoY, showing strength across core contracts. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and data‑center demand cited as growth drivers — company highlighted a record backlog (~$9.54B reported by media) and accelerating entry into high‑growth data center work after acquiring Power Solutions. These point to multi‑year revenue visibility and margin expansion potential. Press Release: Globenewswire

Record backlog and data‑center demand cited as growth drivers — company highlighted a record backlog (~$9.54B reported by media) and accelerating entry into high‑growth data center work after acquiring Power Solutions. These point to multi‑year revenue visibility and margin expansion potential. Positive Sentiment: Major analyst upgrade — KeyCorp (KeyBanc) raised its price target to $482 and reiterated an Overweight rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and giving institutional validation to the growth story. Street Insider: PT Raised to $482

Major analyst upgrade — KeyCorp (KeyBanc) raised its price target to $482 and reiterated an Overweight rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and giving institutional validation to the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: FY2027 and Q1 guidance roughly in line but mixed on details — Dycom gave FY revenue guidance roughly $6.9B–$7.2B (near consensus) and Q1 EPS of $2.57–$2.90 (consensus ~$2.67). The Q1 range overlaps estimates but the midpoint is slightly below some expectations, leaving room for analyst debate. Company Slide Deck / Guidance

FY2027 and Q1 guidance roughly in line but mixed on details — Dycom gave FY revenue guidance roughly $6.9B–$7.2B (near consensus) and Q1 EPS of $2.57–$2.90 (consensus ~$2.67). The Q1 range overlaps estimates but the midpoint is slightly below some expectations, leaving room for analyst debate. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell intraday despite beats — multiple outlets report the stock declined after the print, suggesting investors either took profits after the run, are parsing the guidance range, or are cautious about near‑term margins/visibility despite long‑term tailwinds. This explains today’s downward price movement. Blockonomi: Stock Drops Despite Results

Shares fell intraday despite beats — multiple outlets report the stock declined after the print, suggesting investors either took profits after the run, are parsing the guidance range, or are cautious about near‑term margins/visibility despite long‑term tailwinds. This explains today’s downward price movement. Negative Sentiment: Mixed headlines may increase short‑term volatility — some coverage focuses on profit‑taking and valuation (DY at elevated P/E), which could keep trading choppy until investors digest forward margin trajectory and BEAD/BEAD‑related ramp implications. MSN: Stock Falls Despite Data Center Demand

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

