Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach Sells 1,415 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $35,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,223.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarah Elizabeth Schubach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,416 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $34,677.84.

On Thursday, January 15th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,168 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $31,349.12.

On Monday, December 29th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,168 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $32,563.84.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,873. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,613,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,140 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 117.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 407,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 220,176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

