Donna Cooper Purchases 1,754 Shares of BSP Financial Group (ASX:BFL) Stock

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Donna Cooper bought 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.41 per share, with a total value of A$18,264.40.

BSP Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.01.

Get BSP Financial Group alerts:

BSP Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 427.0%. BSP Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 247.24%.

BSP Financial Group Company Profile

BSP Financial Group Limited provides commercial banking and finance services to individual and corporate customers in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos. The company's products and services include transaction, saving, solicitor's trust, foreign currency, and business cheque accounts, as well as term deposits; personal, home, personal asset, student, bridging, tailored business, commercial and residential property investment, construction development, and seasonal finance loans; debit and credit cards; SME business loans; overdraft, asset financing, insurance premium funding, prioritized loan processing, safety deposit box, and electronic and mobile banking services; and online business banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.