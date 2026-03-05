Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 29,847 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 27,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 470,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

