Diversified Portfolios Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises about 5.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $57,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BATS ICSH opened at $50.56 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.