Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,517 shares of company stock worth $23,655,503. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $331.75 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $283.47 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.07.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

