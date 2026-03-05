Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 151,996 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 29th total of 124,546 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 199,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

EDC stock traded down $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 75,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,774. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40. The company has a market cap of $166.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.93.

About Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDC was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.