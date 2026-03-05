Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $310.23, but opened at $269.00. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $243.5770, with a volume of 474,505 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 473.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

