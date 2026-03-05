Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Short Interest Up 18.8% in February

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,443 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 29th total of 22,250 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 78.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,054,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA TYD opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market. Rafferty Asset Management, LLC is the Fund’s investment adviser.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.