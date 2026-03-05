Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $516,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BlackRock-led consortium to buy AES for $33.4B — BLK’s Global Infrastructure Partners is co-leading a large take-private of AES, a move that highlights BlackRock’s scale in fee-generating infrastructure deals and could support future fundraising and performance fees. BlackRock, EQT-led group to buy AES in $33.4-billion deal
- Positive Sentiment: New ETF expands product set — BlackRock launched the iShares Broad USD Floating Rate Loan ETF (USLN), giving index-based access to the $1.4T U.S. leveraged loan market; new ETF launches can drive incremental AUM and fees if they attract flows. BlackRock Expands Access to U.S. Leveraged Loan Market with Index ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows into IBIT — BlackRock’s IBIT posted meaningful daily inflows that helped offset outflows elsewhere in the Bitcoin ETF complex, underscoring investor demand for BlackRock’s crypto product and supporting ETF fee growth. US spot Bitcoin ETFs add $225M as BlackRock’s IBIT offsets redemptions
- Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock disclosed a >10%/11.56% stake in Qiagen — a sizable active holding that suggests opportunistic portfolio positioning but has limited direct impact on BLK’s earnings; watchers should note activist-style stakes can be resourced-intensive. BlackRock Lifts Stake in Qiagen to Over 10% of Capital
- Neutral Sentiment: Target-date funds are shifting to higher risk in mid-career — BlackRock says boosting equity risk between ages 45–60 could raise retirement outcomes; long-term product changes can influence flows over time but are not an immediate earnings driver. BlackRock’s target-date funds are about to get riskier. Here’s what you need to know.
- Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio reshuffle in energy/infrastructure — reports note BlackRock’s GIP led the AES bid while exiting Naturgy positions, signaling active repositioning that could improve returns but also implies transaction-related costs and capital redeployment. BlackRock Reshapes Power Exposure With AES Buyout And Naturgy Exit
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods — KBW cut BLK from “moderate buy” to “moderate sell,” which can pressure sentiment and trigger short-term selling by institutional investors. Zacks — KBW Downgrade Note
- Negative Sentiment: Sector and macro weakness — financial stocks retreated and rising Treasury yields/Geopolitical risk (Iran tensions) are weighing on asset managers broadly by pressuring markets and potential AUM growth. Market-driven flow risk is a key short-term headwind for BLK. Sector Update: Financial Stocks Retreat Late Afternoon
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock
BlackRock Stock Down 0.3%
BLK stock opened at $1,049.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,093.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,101.15. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.84%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total value of $2,339,962.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,331.41. This represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.
In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.