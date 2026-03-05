Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $516,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,351.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.11.

BLK stock opened at $1,049.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,093.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,101.15. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total value of $2,339,962.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,331.41. This represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

