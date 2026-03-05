Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,899,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $522,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.1%

CHTR opened at $232.00 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.11.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

