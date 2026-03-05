Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 229,172 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,747,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $548,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $579,580.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,622.26. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 398,257 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,365 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab



Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

