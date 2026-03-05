Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 160,998 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,601,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $462,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at $86,515,880.44. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,106 shares of company stock worth $6,931,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $86.78 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

