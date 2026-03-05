Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $445,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,248,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,340,000 after acquiring an additional 759,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,230,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,019,000 after purchasing an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,908,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,228,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,184,000 after buying an additional 379,904 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $4,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,235.05. This represents a 34.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $2,384,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,326,116.96. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 80,748 shares of company stock worth $13,085,442 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of SNX stock opened at $159.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $175.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 1.32%.The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

