Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,551,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $468,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,116,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,891,773,000 after buying an additional 896,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,848,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,518,195,000 after acquiring an additional 599,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $1,162,802,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,474,000 after purchasing an additional 670,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,949,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $645,310,000 after purchasing an additional 603,197 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $169,503.34. Following the sale, the vice president owned 201,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,097.96. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,115. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.