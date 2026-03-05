Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $419.57 Million Stock Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,510,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883,024 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $419,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,430,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,172,000 after buying an additional 728,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

