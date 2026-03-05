Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 59,266 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $438,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 41.8% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.54 and a 200 day moving average of $139.59. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $160.58.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $857.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.92 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.87%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

See Also

