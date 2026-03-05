Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,962,276 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,708,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $497,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,766,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,586,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,536,000 after buying an additional 759,623 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,100,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,673,000 after buying an additional 820,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 98.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,716,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,907 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $95,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 123,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,339.06. This trade represents a 3.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 22,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,250. This trade represents a 15.17% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,450 shares of company stock valued at $937,883. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

