Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 486,384 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,072,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 486,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $423,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.