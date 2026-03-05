Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 398,250 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,250 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $507,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.84 and its 200 day moving average is $223.20. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

