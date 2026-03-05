Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 319,104 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,330,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $489,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5,065.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,838,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,304,000 after buying an additional 1,871,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,637,000 after acquiring an additional 997,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 13.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 939,365 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invesco from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Invesco in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

Invesco Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. Invesco’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -52.50%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.