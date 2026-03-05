Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Financial Analysis

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) and Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agilysys and Digital China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 3 4 0 2.57 Digital China 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Agilysys currently has a consensus price target of $141.40, suggesting a potential upside of 76.73%. Given Agilysys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Digital China.

This table compares Agilysys and Digital China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 9.79% 10.71% 7.05% Digital China N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agilysys and Digital China”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $275.62 million 8.16 $23.23 million $1.07 74.78 Digital China $2.32 billion 0.25 -$35.32 million N/A N/A

Agilysys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital China.

Volatility & Risk

Agilysys has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital China has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilysys beats Digital China on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services. The company’s hospitality software solutions include hospitality experience cloud offers solution ecosystems that combine core operational systems for property management, point-of-sale (POS), and inventory and procurement; and Hospitality Solution Studios. Its food and beverage ecosystem solutions comprise InfoGenesis POS; IG Kiosk; IG Flex; IG KDS; IG OnDemand; IG Fly; IG Quick Pay; IG Smart Menu; IG Digital Menu Board; IG PanOptic AI-powered self-checkout kiosk; Pay, a payment processing solution; eCash for cashless tender; gift card solution; and Analyze, a cloud-based data analytic platform. The company’s inventory and procurement ecosystem solutions include Eatec solution and Stratton Warren System; LMS, a on-premise or hosted, web and mobile-enabled PMS solution; Versa, a hospitality solution; and Stay, a cloud-native SaaS property management system. Its hospitality and leisure and experience enhancer solutions comprise Book, Express Kiosk and Express Mobile for check-in and check-out; Spa software; Golf; Sales & Catering; Service; Authorize; DataMagine; Reserve solution; Digital Marketing solution; Retail POS solution; Central Reservations; Loyalty & Promotions; Membership; Residence Management; and Guest App. It serves hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence. This segment offers data fabric comprising Yan Cloud DaaS, a software platform that supports data sharing, interoperability, and integration of isolated digital islands; and Sysnet, an integration platform that integrates various data, applications, and services. It also provides data hub, including data management, security, innovation, and aggregation products; and digital twin, which constructs a digital replica of the physical city, as well as data solutions for city and supply chain digital native transformation, and fintech. The Software and Operating Services segment offers end-to-end data-enabled supply chain operating services, as well as software development, testing, operation, and maintenance services. The Traditional and Localization Services segment provides systems integration services, e-commerce supply chain services, and software and operating services. The segment also engages in the investments, property sales and rental, and other businesses. The company also engages in the provision of logistics, systems integration, and manpower services, as well as engages in finance lease business and investment holding activities. Digital China Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

