Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Benchmark

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $199.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

FANG traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $178.02. 1,261,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average is $150.59. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,094,093.76. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $9,764,677.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 982,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,220,806.72. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

