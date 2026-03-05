DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Shares Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 358,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 189,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

DIAGNOS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.68.

About DIAGNOS

(Get Free Report)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.