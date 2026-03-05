Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $110.00 price target on Okta in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51. Okta has a 12-month low of $68.77 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.87 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,775,981.95. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $754,890.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,080.54. This trade represents a 42.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

