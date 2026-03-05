Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Delivery Hero to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Delivery Hero Stock Performance
Delivery Hero Company Profile
Delivery Hero SE is a global online food‐ordering and delivery platform that connects consumers, restaurants and couriers through its digital marketplace. The company’s core business revolves around providing a seamless, on‐demand food delivery experience via mobile apps and websites. Beyond traditional restaurant delivery, Delivery Hero also operates a network of cloud kitchens—known as “dark kitchens”—to meet growing consumer demand for a broader variety of cuisines and faster fulfilment times.
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
