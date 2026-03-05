DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $471.63 Thousand

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $471.63 thousand and $3.19 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

