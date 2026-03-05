Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $477.89 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.68. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $577.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 9,532 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.00, for a total transaction of $4,394,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,391,225. This trade represents a 20.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total transaction of $930,529.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,993.02. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,156 shares of company stock worth $42,845,497. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

