Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 63,939 Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,039,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Dynatrace by 6.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,331,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,407,000 after acquiring an additional 212,607 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 22.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 790.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 43,233 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,411,000 after acquiring an additional 402,585 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $123,480.50. This represents a 660.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,034.75. The trade was a 45.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,843 shares of company stock worth $354,744 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

