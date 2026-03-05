DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital set a $550.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.49.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.2%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $407.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.91, a P/E/G ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total value of $398,629.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,849,868.58. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key CrowdStrike News

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.