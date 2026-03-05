DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp set a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Price Performance

S traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,591,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,482. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.19 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 125,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,892,723.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,093,108 shares in the company, valued at $16,494,999.72. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 560,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,928.98. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 331,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,673 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.