DA Davidson Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $30.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GTLB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GitLab from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure downgraded GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.

GitLab stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. GitLab has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 0.79.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $96,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,974.72. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,663.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 603,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,495 in the last three months. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 85.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,132,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after buying an additional 522,075 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 32.3% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after buying an additional 1,430,151 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 740.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 78,023 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — revenue grew ~23% YoY and adjusted EPS topped consensus, showing strong SaaS growth and improved operating margins. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — revenue grew ~23% YoY and adjusted EPS topped consensus, showing strong SaaS growth and improved operating margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder-friendly moves — board authorized up to $400M for repurchases and management flagged surpassing $1B ARR, both supportive of per‑share value and a potential buying catalyst on dips. Read More.

Shareholder-friendly moves — board authorized up to $400M for repurchases and management flagged surpassing $1B ARR, both supportive of per‑share value and a potential buying catalyst on dips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bull case on AI and cash flow — bullish analysts/commentary argue the sell‑off is overdone, citing GitLab’s AI roadmap, cash flow, and institutional ownership as a setup for a rebound once uncertainty abates. Read More.

Bull case on AI and cash flow — bullish analysts/commentary argue the sell‑off is overdone, citing GitLab’s AI roadmap, cash flow, and institutional ownership as a setup for a rebound once uncertainty abates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed guidance — management gave FY27 EPS guidance that, on the EPS line, is stronger than street estimates but revenue guidance was roughly flat-to-miss versus consensus; this creates ambiguity (better earnings leverage vs. near‑term growth pace). Read More.

Mixed guidance — management gave FY27 EPS guidance that, on the EPS line, is stronger than street estimates but revenue guidance was roughly flat-to-miss versus consensus; this creates ambiguity (better earnings leverage vs. near‑term growth pace). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market punished weak FY27 outlook and AI uncertainty — investors focused on the company’s cautious forward tone around AI-driven monetization and growth cadence, triggering the selloff despite the beat. Read More. and Read More.

Market punished weak FY27 outlook and AI uncertainty — investors focused on the company’s cautious forward tone around AI-driven monetization and growth cadence, triggering the selloff despite the beat. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts — multiple firms trimmed targets (several notable cuts reported), reflecting lower near‑term expectations and amplifying selling pressure. Read More.

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts — multiple firms trimmed targets (several notable cuts reported), reflecting lower near‑term expectations and amplifying selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High intraday volume and new 52‑week lows — heavy trading and the stock hitting year‑low levels increased volatility and likely triggered stop orders and momentum selling. Read More.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

