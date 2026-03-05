CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.2450 and last traded at $7.2450, with a volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

CyberAgent Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo-based digital services company founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita. The firm operates across three primary segments—digital advertising, gaming and media—serving clients and consumers mainly in Japan and select markets in Asia. Its headquarters in Shibuya, Tokyo, houses its leadership team led by Fujita in his roles as founder and chief executive officer.

In the digital advertising arena, CyberAgent provides performance marketing, programmatic display advertising, social media promotion and strategic consulting services.

