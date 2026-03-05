CVS Health Corporation $CVS Stock Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,305 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $9,948,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

NYSE:CVS opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

