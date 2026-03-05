Curtis Howse Sells 7,882 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Curtis Howse sold 7,882 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $533,690.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,850.83. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Howse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of Synchrony Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,800,849.92.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Key Headlines Impacting Synchrony Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Consumer/merchant tailwind — surveys show rising consumer use of generative AI as a shopping advisor, which could lift card spend, merchant partnerships and demand for Synchrony’s financing and loyalty products. Generative AI Shopping Survey

Consumer/merchant tailwind — surveys show rising consumer use of generative AI as a shopping advisor, which could lift card spend, merchant partnerships and demand for Synchrony’s financing and loyalty products. Positive Sentiment: Solid recent results and outlook — Synchrony beat Q4 EPS expectations ($2.18 vs. $2.02) and set FY2026 EPS guidance at $9.10–$9.50, supporting the credit franchise’s earnings power and capital return capacity. MarketBeat SYF

Solid recent results and outlook — Synchrony beat Q4 EPS expectations ($2.18 vs. $2.02) and set FY2026 EPS guidance at $9.10–$9.50, supporting the credit franchise’s earnings power and capital return capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Synchrony’s CFO will present at the 2026 RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference; this is routine but could provide management color on credit trends, capital and buybacks. RBC Conference Notice

Investor outreach — Synchrony’s CFO will present at the 2026 RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference; this is routine but could provide management color on credit trends, capital and buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend support — Synchrony recently paid a $0.30 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.20, ~1.8% yield), which underpins income-focused demand but is a modest yield relative to peers. Dividend Details

Dividend support — Synchrony recently paid a $0.30 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.20, ~1.8% yield), which underpins income-focused demand but is a modest yield relative to peers. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — multiple executives disclosed sales on Mar 2–3 totaling roughly ~$22M (notable: Brian D. Doubles ~217,554 shares, ~$14.94M). Traders often interpret concentrated insider sales as a near-term negative for sentiment until clarified. SEC filings: Brian Doubles Form 4 , Darrell Owens Form 4 , Brian J. Wenzel Form 4

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Compass Point raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

