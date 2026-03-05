Crypto Snack Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.51 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $25.08 thousand worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 74.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,548,800 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is cryptosnack.com. Crypto Snack’s official message board is linktr.ee/crypto.snack.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together. It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain. The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX. Telegram, Discord, Github, BitcoinTalk”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

