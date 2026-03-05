CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.92 million. CryoPort had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%.

Here are the key takeaways from CryoPort’s conference call:

Get CryoPort alerts:

Full-year revenue from continuing operations was $176.2M , above the prior guidance range, with Q4 double-digit growth; management guided 2026 revenue of $190M–$194M and expects positive adjusted EBITDA in H2 2026 .

Full-year revenue from continuing operations was , above the prior guidance range, with Q4 double-digit growth; management guided 2026 revenue of and expects . Commercial cell & gene therapy momentum accelerated—commercial revenue rose 29% and now represents ~20% of revenue, while Cryoport supports a record 760 clinical trials and 20 commercial therapies , with 86 phase‑3 and 361 phase‑2 trials described as a “spring‑loaded” pipeline for future commercial revenue.

Commercial cell & gene therapy momentum accelerated—commercial revenue rose and now represents ~20% of revenue, while Cryoport supports a record and , with 86 phase‑3 and 361 phase‑2 trials described as a “spring‑loaded” pipeline for future commercial revenue. Operational discipline and product innovation showed progress: gross margin improved to 47% with a $12M YoY adjusted EBITDA improvement, plus investments in global supply‑chain centers and new MVE product offerings (Fusion 800, CryoVerse, integrated monitoring) and enterprise AI adoption.

Operational discipline and product innovation showed progress: gross margin improved to with a $12M YoY adjusted EBITDA improvement, plus investments in global supply‑chain centers and new MVE product offerings (Fusion 800, CryoVerse, integrated monitoring) and enterprise AI adoption. The sale of CRYOPDP to DHL delivered a meaningful capital infusion and a strategic partnership expected to expand APAC/EMEA reach, but management noted integration and full benefit realization will take time.

The sale of CRYOPDP to delivered a meaningful capital infusion and a strategic partnership expected to expand APAC/EMEA reach, but management noted integration and full benefit realization will take time. Guidance and upside remain sensitive to regulatory approvals, macro volatility and timing of commercial therapy ramps; product (MVE) sales are lumpy and management modeled only mid‑single‑digit product growth, leaving downside risk if approvals or commercial rollouts slow.

CryoPort Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $437.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.69. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CryoPort

In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $115,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,758 shares in the company, valued at $806,772.42. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CryoPort by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 55.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CryoPort from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CryoPort

About CryoPort

(Get Free Report)

CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.