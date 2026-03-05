CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.780-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 1.060-1.070 EPS.
CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.2%
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $407.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.91, a P/E/G ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total transaction of $3,272,604.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,521,693.14. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.31B, beat EPS estimates, delivered record net new ARR and raised FY27 guidance — evidence of durable subscription demand and operating leverage. CrowdStrike Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic EU sovereign-cloud partnership with Schwarz Digits to deliver Falcon on STACKIT addresses data-sovereignty requirements for European enterprises and public institutions — a clear revenue-opportunity catalyst in regulated markets. CrowdStrike and Schwarz Digits Partner to Deliver AI-Native and Sovereign Cybersecurity Platform on STACKIT
- Positive Sentiment: New product and partnership activity (FalconID launch, NVIDIA & VAST Data collaborations, Qualtrics integrations) positions CrowdStrike as an AI-native security provider and supports revenue expansion into identity and AI-workflow protection. CrowdStrike’s Record ARR And AI Security Push Reshape Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts issued favorable coverage or raised targets (Wells Fargo initiated Overweight/Strong-Buy; DA Davidson/Stephens raised targets), giving near-term support to the stock. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street reaction is mixed: several firms trimmed price targets after the print while others raised theirs — the consensus remains bullish on ARR growth but divided on valuation and margin sustainability. Wall Street Just Sent a Split but Bullish Signal on CRWD — Here’s What Four Major Firms Actually Said
- Negative Sentiment: Persistent investor worries about agentic AI and software-pricing risk: some analysts and commentators warn AI could automate tasks and compress per-customer spend, creating long-term pricing pressure for premium security vendors. CrowdStrike Beats, But AI Concerns Persist
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple banks trimmed price targets (UBS, Deutsche, Needham, BMO among others) citing valuation and margin questions — that keeps upside expectations polarized and increases volatility risk. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On CrowdStrike Following Q4 Results
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $127,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
