CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.780-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 1.060-1.070 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $407.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.91, a P/E/G ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $537.00 to $487.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total transaction of $3,272,604.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,521,693.14. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $127,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

