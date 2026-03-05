CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $525.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $610.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $555.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.98.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $13.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.72, a P/E/G ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.86. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More CrowdStrike News

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike beat Q4 estimates, posted record net new ARR and ended fiscal 2026 with ARR above $5B; management issued FY27 guidance roughly in line with expectations — a core fundamental reason the stock is rallying. Q4 Results

CrowdStrike beat Q4 estimates, posted record net new ARR and ended fiscal 2026 with ARR above $5B; management issued FY27 guidance roughly in line with expectations — a core fundamental reason the stock is rallying. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike announced a strategic EU sovereign-cloud partnership (Schwarz Digits / STACKIT) to deliver its AI‑native Falcon platform on a Europe‑operated cloud — supports international revenue expansion and EU data‑sovereignty demand. STACKIT Partnership

CrowdStrike announced a strategic EU sovereign-cloud partnership (Schwarz Digits / STACKIT) to deliver its AI‑native Falcon platform on a Europe‑operated cloud — supports international revenue expansion and EU data‑sovereignty demand. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest: Baron Global Opportunity Fund increased its CRWD holding, a signal of conviction from a sizable active manager. Baron Increased Holding

Institutional interest: Baron Global Opportunity Fund increased its CRWD holding, a signal of conviction from a sizable active manager. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated/started coverage with an overweight/positive stance, adding another bullish institutional voice on the platform story. Wells Fargo Coverage

Wells Fargo initiated/started coverage with an overweight/positive stance, adding another bullish institutional voice on the platform story. Neutral Sentiment: Some boutiques raised targets after the print (e.g., DA Davidson nudged its PT higher), reflecting split analyst views despite the beat. DA Davidson Lift

Some boutiques raised targets after the print (e.g., DA Davidson nudged its PT higher), reflecting split analyst views despite the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks moved CRWD from “strong sell” to “hold” — a modest upgrade but not a full endorsement, so impact is limited. Zacks Update

Zacks moved CRWD from “strong sell” to “hold” — a modest upgrade but not a full endorsement, so impact is limited. Negative Sentiment: Several major banks cut price targets after the quarter (Citigroup to $525, Argus to $520, UBS and others trimmed theirs) — these downward target revisions introduce headline risk and weigh on near‑term sentiment. Citigroup PT Cut Argus PT Cut

Several major banks cut price targets after the quarter (Citigroup to $525, Argus to $520, UBS and others trimmed theirs) — these downward target revisions introduce headline risk and weigh on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market concerns about AI-driven pricing pressure and “agentic AI” reducing software consumption persist — analysts warn the long‑term pricing model could be challenged, keeping valuations under scrutiny. AI Concerns

Market concerns about AI-driven pricing pressure and “agentic AI” reducing software consumption persist — analysts warn the long‑term pricing model could be challenged, keeping valuations under scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Coverage is mixed overall: while many firms remain buyers, a notable subset cut targets or moved to neutral — that split amplifies volatility even after a solid quarter. Analyst Cuts Summary

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.