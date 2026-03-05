Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.8% during the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.07.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $440.14 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $349.00 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.47 and a 200-day moving average of $611.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 269,596 shares of company stock worth $178,119,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

